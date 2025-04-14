Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $56,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 434.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $134.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.48. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.80.
J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Equities analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 71.89%.
About J&J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than J&J Snack Foods
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.