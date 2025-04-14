Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 560,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $52,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Strategic Education by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $3,116,374.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,281 shares in the company, valued at $13,723,690.23. The trade was a 18.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $589,425.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,189.48. This represents a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,332 shares of company stock worth $3,825,169 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $77.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.10). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $311.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

