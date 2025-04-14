Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 17,161 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,286,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $56,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,467,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 596,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 214,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

PPBI opened at $18.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

