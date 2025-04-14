Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 20,470 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $57,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNL. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,984,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,169,000 after acquiring an additional 122,173 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,804,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 814,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,082,000 after purchasing an additional 79,922 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at $19,070,221.96. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $296,524.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at $129,121.20. This trade represents a 69.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TNL opened at $41.37 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

