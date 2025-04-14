Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 52,544 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $54,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 338,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $9.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

