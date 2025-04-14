Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 9,172 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,954,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $55,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after acquiring an additional 516,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,622,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,133,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 450,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 48,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 380,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $774,974.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,062,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,220,021.39. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 276,839 shares of company stock worth $4,054,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $11.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

