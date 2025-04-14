Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 9,187 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,676,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $52,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Teradata by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 2,111.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $38.45.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

