Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.43% of Granite Construction worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $1,423,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $5,847,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 58,143 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.
Granite Construction Stock Performance
Granite Construction stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.26.
Granite Construction Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction
In other Granite Construction news, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,227.84. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $165,138.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,914. This represents a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Granite Construction Profile
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.
