Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of Group 1 Automotive worth $17,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $403.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.31 and a 12-month high of $490.09. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 5.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.33.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

