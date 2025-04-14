GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 870.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.93.

GXO stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

