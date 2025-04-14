H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $90.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $384.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.50 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEES. StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

