HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of HealthEquity worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $8,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,642,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,280,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY opened at $82.20 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $115.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,820.30. This represents a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,781,432. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

