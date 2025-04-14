Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,768,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.90% of Hillman Solutions worth $17,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,677,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 629.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 456,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,199,000 after buying an additional 509,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

HLMN stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39 and a beta of 1.67. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

