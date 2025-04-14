Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Howard Hughes by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $65.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $983.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

