IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,399 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $51,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in IAC by 1,398.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of IAC by 1,193.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of analysts have commented on IAC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IAC from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

