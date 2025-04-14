IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of IDEX worth $23,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 203,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,390,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX opened at $168.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.17 and a 200-day moving average of $206.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $153.36 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

