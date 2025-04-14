Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,635,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,798,000 after acquiring an additional 64,908 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,346 shares in the company, valued at $94,960.30. This represents a 84.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $49.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

