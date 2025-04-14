Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,074 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $26,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $52.03 on Monday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

