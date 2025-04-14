Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSMO. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.