Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Globant (GLOB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Globant (NYSE: GLOB):

4/14/2025 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/8/2025 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $255.00 to $225.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/6/2025 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2025 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/12/2025 – Globant had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $217.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

2/24/2025 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $220.00 to $170.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $205.00 to $165.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $248.00 to $242.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $237.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Globant Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $107.59 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $96.23 and a 12-month high of $238.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average is $193.06.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $16,737,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 52,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Globant by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,506,000 after purchasing an additional 203,472 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $18,933,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 118,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,315,000 after buying an additional 92,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

