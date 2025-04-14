iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $58.34 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

