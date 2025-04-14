iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $24,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,775,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,070,000 after buying an additional 87,662 shares during the period. Trust Co of Tennessee increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Tennessee now owns 1,163,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,786,000 after purchasing an additional 562,265 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 764,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,809,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 575,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT opened at $52.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.65. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

