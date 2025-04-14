JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 14,595.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,486,326 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $130,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 49,712 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,396,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 107,293 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Insider Activity

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nik Mittal purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,960.02. The trade was a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

