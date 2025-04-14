Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 1.7 %

JOUT stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $233.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.19). Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.53%.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.