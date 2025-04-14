JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 110,911 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 110,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Orion were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,922,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 320,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,747,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,588,000 after buying an additional 188,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Orion by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 912,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 184,139 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Orion from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Orion Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Orion stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $661.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.25. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.03 million. Orion had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Orion’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion

In other Orion news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $43,131.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 79,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,705.14. This trade represents a 4.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

