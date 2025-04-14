JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 5,109 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Blue Bird by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

BLBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $34.19 on Monday. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $59.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $108,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,871.68. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

