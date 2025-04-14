JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 4,593 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $204.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.66 and a 200-day moving average of $227.74. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.65 and a 1 year high of $245.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

