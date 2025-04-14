JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 44,799 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ATI were worth $13,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 8.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,993,000 after purchasing an additional 61,999 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,088,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATI. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,261.54. This trade represents a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ATI Price Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

