JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 8,323 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Avnet by 1,768.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Avnet by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Stock Up 2.1 %

Avnet stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

