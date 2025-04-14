KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592,901 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 535.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 568,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 479,054 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $4,796,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Baird R W raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KEY opened at $13.71 on Monday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -273.33%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

