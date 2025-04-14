Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $133.43 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.18. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

