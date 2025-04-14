Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Lancaster Colony worth $23,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,908,000 after buying an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 231,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LANC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,250,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,386.36. This represents a 23.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $183.76 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $202.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

