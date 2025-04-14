Latitude Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $787,631,000 after acquiring an additional 588,427 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 112,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 40,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $6,392,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 4.1 %

AAPL stock opened at $198.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.87 and its 200-day moving average is $231.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.