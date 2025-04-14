Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stake Lessened by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $76.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $101.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.