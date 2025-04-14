LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 149,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of CSV opened at $37.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $590.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.72 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

