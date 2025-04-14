M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 19.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after buying an additional 39,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,050,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $106.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.99. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $176.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.47.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

