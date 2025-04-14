Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,752 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 18,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 42,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $233.52 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.17 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.12.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $11,367,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,202.64. This trade represents a 63.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $309,455.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,817.31. The trade was a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,634 shares of company stock worth $16,244,986 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

