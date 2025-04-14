Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,364 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.50% of Marten Transport worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after buying an additional 126,150 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 140.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 79,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

MRTN opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $19.26.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

