Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE MG opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $290.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mistras Group news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis bought 10,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 217,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,308.24. This represents a 4.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Featured Articles

