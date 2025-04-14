Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Purchases 113 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.6% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.41.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $388.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

