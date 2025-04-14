National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 209.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $336,000.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBD opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

