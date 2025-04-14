National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 209.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $336,000.
Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PBD opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.
Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.