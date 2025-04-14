NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,901,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $19,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWG. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt lowered NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $11.63 on Monday. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.3899 dividend. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

