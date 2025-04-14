Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 233.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,527,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,172,696 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $144,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

