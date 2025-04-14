Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

NBN opened at $82.81 on Monday. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $110.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.88. The firm has a market cap of $679.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

