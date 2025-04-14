Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $25,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $76.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.18. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $91.03.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

