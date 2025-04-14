NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,261 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 6.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $182,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $110.93 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

