O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 43,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,545.31. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $20.84 on Monday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.69%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

