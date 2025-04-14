O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGO. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,463,000 after buying an additional 449,310 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,005,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,531,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 990,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,303,000 after purchasing an additional 97,091 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO opened at $80.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.98. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.07). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.56 million. Research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

