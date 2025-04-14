Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 923.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,724,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872,318 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 45,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,684,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONB

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.