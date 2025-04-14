Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $969,000.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $114.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.17 and a 12-month high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,145 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $232,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,848. The trade was a 35.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Fisch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $675,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,944.72. The trade was a 22.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,897 shares of company stock worth $4,227,970 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

